Feds on the lookout for voter intimidation, other election crimes ahead of midterm elections

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters are busy casting their ballots across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as early voting continues for the Nov. 8 election.

There's a push by the federal, state and local levels to protect voters and election workers at polling sites.

The FBI said it will be monitoring for cases of voter intimidation around the country.

More than 280,000 voters have already cast their ballots by mail, absentee or early voting across WPTV's five-county viewing area.

Residents in Okeechobee County will start early voting on Saturday.

WPTV Florida pastors hold a virtual meeting on Oct. 28, 2022, to discuss election security ahead of the midterm elections.

A group of pastors from across Florida held a virtual meeting Friday to discuss election security and the possibility of voter intimidation. It is something that they said is a serious threat to a free and fair election.

"During this election cycle, it can be quite anxious for citizens who vote," Pastor Tracey Stallworth said. "It can be quite nerve-wracking because in their mind they're wondering if their vote will be denounced or suppressed, especially those who are Black and brown."

Voters who notice any form of illegal activity are urged to contact the FBI.

Federal election laws prohibit the following:

Threatening violence against election officials or staff

Intimidating or bribing voters

Buying and selling votes

Impersonating voters

Altering vote tallies

Stuffing ballot boxes

Marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input

To report allegations of election fraud and other election abuses in South Florida, contact FBI Miami at 754-703-2000.

However, anyone in imminent, or potentially imminent danger, should immediately call 911 before contacting federal authorities.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening election workers at a polling center in Sunrise, Florida, in August.