Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election workers.
According to court papers, Lubitz walked into a senior center in Sunrise, Florida, that was being used as a polling place for the August primaries.
The indictment said while election workers were working on or about Aug. 17, Lubitz asked "should I kill them one by one, or should I blow the place up."
The indictment then claims he "pointed his finger and thumb in a gun-like fashion towards election workers."
Voters who notice any form of illegal activity are urged to contact the FBI.
Federal election laws prohibit the following:
- Threatening violence against election officials or staff
- Intimidating or bribing voters
- Buying and selling votes
- Impersonating voters
- Altering vote tallies
- Stuffing ballot boxes
- Marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input
To report allegations of election fraud and other election abuses in South Florida, contact FBI Miami at 754-703-2000.
However, anyone in imminent, or potentially imminent danger, should immediately call 911 before contacting federal authorities.