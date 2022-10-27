Watch Now
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County

Feds seek to combat election crimes ahead of midterms
The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 27, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election workers.

According to court papers, Lubitz walked into a senior center in Sunrise, Florida, that was being used as a polling place for the August primaries.

The indictment said while election workers were working on or about Aug. 17, Lubitz asked "should I kill them one by one, or should I blow the place up."

The indictment then claims he "pointed his finger and thumb in a gun-like fashion towards election workers."

Voters who notice any form of illegal activity are urged to contact the FBI.

Federal election laws prohibit the following:

  • Threatening violence against election officials or staff
  • Intimidating or bribing voters 
  • Buying and selling votes 
  • Impersonating voters 
  • Altering vote tallies 
  • Stuffing ballot boxes
  • Marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input

To report allegations of election fraud and other election abuses in South Florida, contact FBI Miami at 754-703-2000.

However, anyone in imminent, or potentially imminent danger, should immediately call 911 before contacting federal authorities.

