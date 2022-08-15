Faith in Florida unites churchgoers through early voting in Palm Beach County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Faith in Florida hosted its "Souls to the Polls" event Sunday as faith leaders help churchgoers cast their ballots in this month's primary election.

"This is the moment, this is the time and that's at the ballot, giving your voice," said Minister Kristi Ward with Missionary Baptist Church.

Faith in Florida is a nonpartisan organization that represents 800 congregations, more than 35 counties and 160,000 families in the Sunshine State, helping people like Jermaine Worlmack cast his vote.

"I feel proud because I know my ancestors before me, a lot of them, they fought hard for us to get this opportunity to vote in the Black and brown community," said Worlmack.

RELATED: Decision 2022 Voter Information Guide

One location was the Bible Church of God in Boynton Beach, one of 15 churches in Palm Beach County that participated.

"We're showing that we the people care about your vote, and together we can do that regardless of what party or what political group," said David Rae, an organizer with Common Purpose Initiative in Palm Beach County.

WPTV The "Souls to the Polls" event brings churchgoers to the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center to participate in early voting, Aug. 14, 2022, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Organizers said this year comes with new challenges as some district boundaries changed.

"We have a responsibility to be the voice of the minority community — of Black people — to get out and vote because we realize that our vote is our voice. No vote, no voice," said the Rev. Richard Dames, senior pastor with Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

Faith in Florida said of all the people they came in contact with in 2020, 60% cast ballots.

About 150 people attended the event at Bible Church of God, with many voting.

The group also helps people register to vote, update their voter information and help former felons navigate the voting process.

Faith in Florida is planning another "Souls to the Polls" event for the general election.