Ever wanted to work an election? Here’s your chance.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — With the primary election in Florida wrapping up around 48 hours ago, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of elections office is already focusing on the next big thing: the general election in November.

The office is hiring 5,000 people to work the county’s 350 polling sites in what some people are calling the most important election in American history.

All positions are paid and people who land the gig get all the training needed.

We heard about this on social media, and asked officials about the large number of positions.

The county’s supervisor of elections Wendy Sartory Link said it corresponds with the magnitude of the election.

Since it’s such a big election with the presidential choice, important amendments, there’s a lot on the line, she said.

“People want to be involved and we want to give them that opportunity. When people are questioning and the integrity of elections, what better way to do that than to be there working it.” she said.

She said 4,300 people worked this week’s primary election.

They say the perfect candidate for this is friendly, can work well with others and wants to learn more about the electoral process.

You can find out more about the job, and apply, here.