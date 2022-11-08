Election Day 2022: Florida voters to choose governor, senator and more

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters throughout Florida will head to their polling locations Tuesday to decide whether to maintain the status quo when it comes to their governor and U.S. senator.

Polling places opened at 7 a.m. throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, where voters there will cast their ballots in several statewide and county races.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking another four more years as he takes on Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The U.S. representative in Florida's Tampa Bay area once served in the governor's mansion himself, though he was a Republican at the time.

Eric Pasquarelli/James Bailey/WPTV Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., campaign in Boynton Beach and Fort Pierce on the eve of Florida's gubernatorial election.

Then there's the U.S. Senate battle between Republican incumbent Marco Rubio and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who was Orlando's first female police chief before heading to Washington.

Several congressional seats are also up for grabs, including the vacancy in the 23rd congressional district with the resignation of longtime U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. The race is between Democrat Jared Moskowitz, former director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and Republican Joe Budd, who is a former Palm Beach County state committeeman.

Florida voters will also be presented with three state constitutional amendment questions.

Voters in Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be asked to decide on some referendum questions.

Click here to find your polling location, see a sample ballot and find out what you need to know before you cast your vote.