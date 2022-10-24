Understanding Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast referendum questions on November ballot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In addition to the statewide constitutional amendment questions, voters in Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be asked to decide a series of referendum questions on the November ballot.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Tania Rogers breaks down each of the four county referendum questions – two in Palm Beach County, one in St. Lucie County and one in Indian River County – to help voters cast their ballots with confidence.

Palm Beach County Housing Referendum

What is Palm Beach County housing referendum?

In Palm Beach County, voters will be asked to decide on whether to spend up to $200 million in bonds that would be used to increase workforce and affordable housing.

It comes at a time when rising housing costs remain a big issue for many voters.

The initiative is led by the Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County, which is not part of the county government.

County leaders would manage and oversee the use of the funds.

Supporters say strong action is needed to create more affordable and workforce housing in the county. They say the plan has the support of many business leaders.

Opponents argue the plan was created by a group which includes private developers and professionals in the field. They claim it doesn't specify where the projects would be built or any timeframe for work to be completed.

Palm Beach County Schools Referendum

What is Palm Beach County schools referendum?

Palm Beach County voters are being asked whether to extend a property tax that benefits the county school district.

The referendum was first passed in 2018.

If approved, this current referendum would extend the tax through June 2027.

The school district claims it would provide about $240 million for school programs and hiring efforts each year. Proponents say the money helps fund school police officers, behavioral health services, teacher raises and fine arts programs.

If the referendum passes, the money will also benefit charter schools for the first time.

For homeowners, the tax amounts to about $1 per every $1,000. So, if a resident's home is valued at $300, he or she would pay a tax of about $300 per year for county schools.

St. Lucie County Schools Referendum

What is St. Lucie County schools referendum?

St. Lucie County voters are being asked whether to extend a property tax that benefits the county school district.

It was initially passed in 2019.

If approved, this current referendum would extend the tax through June 2027.

The school district says it would provide about $25 million for school programs and hiring efforts each year, including recruiting and retaining teachers. In addition, it would earmark funding for school resource officers and mental health programs.

For homeowners, the tax amounts to about $1 per every $1,000. So, if a resident's home is valued at $200,000, he or she would pay a tax of about $200 per year for county schools.

Indian River County Referendum on Protecting Water Resources

What is Indian River County referendum on protecting water resources?

In Indian River County, the referendum is a vote over the environment and water resources.

If approved, county leaders could issue 20-year bonds up to $50 million.

It would allow the county to purchase wildlife habitats and other natural areas – with the goal of protecting water resources, including the Indian River Lagoon.

Voters have approved two similar measures, first in 1992 and again in 2004.