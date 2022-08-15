Watch Now
NewsPoliticalElections Local

Actions

Efforts to remove Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel intensify

Group claims city clerk violated law by refusing to count recall petition signatures
Friday afternoon Riviera Beach city hall saw a group of people file a petition looking to have Julia Botel's time on Riviera Beach's city council come to an end.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:07:22-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A group is demanding answers after, they claim, the city clerk accepted petition signatures to have councilwoman Julia Botel removed from office but did not count them.

The committee held a news conference on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Riviera Beach city hall.

Members say they gathered more than 2,700 signatures supporting the recall efforts of Botel. However, the group claims when organizers showed up to turn in the signatures, the clerk accepted but refused to count the petitions.

The group first filed the petition last month after Botel's comments ahead of a controversial beach party held on Singer Island.

Botel represents District 4 in Riviera Beach, which includes Singer Island. She won re-election just last year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms