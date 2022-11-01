Corinna Balderramos Robinson battling for traction against US Rep. Brian Mast

JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV is taking a closer look at the candidates in the race for Florida's 21st congressional district, which stretches from northern Palm Beach County through Martin County and St. Lucie County on the Treasure Coast.

While northern Palm Beach County and Martin are heavily Republican, Democrats have a slight edge in St. Lucie County.

Both candidates in this race are military veterans. They are also both parents who often speak publicly about deep love for the area, but they sharply differ when it comes to party affiliation, politics and the best path forward for the people who live in the district.

WPTV interviewed the Democratic challenger in this race, Corinna Balderramos Robinson, at one of the candidate's favorite coffee shops, Crux Coffee Roasters, in Jupiter.

Robinson answered questions about her decision to enter the race, inflation, immigration, election integrity and more.

WPTV's Ashley Glass interviews Corinna Balderramos Robinson from Crux Coffee Roasters in Jupiter.

"I'm out there talking to voters. ... It's just earning their trust," Robinson said while answering a question about being outspent by way of campaign finances by her Republican, incumbent opponent, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast. "...If people have met you and they've heard your story and they know you're a great listener and capable of getting the job done, it will outweigh the money."

When asked about the last year of campaigning, Balderramos Robinson drew upon her 25 years of military service.

"I feel, honestly, that I'm back on the battlefield in Iraq, been deployed for over a year, every day, you know, working 90-hour work weeks," she said.

