U.S. Rep. Brian Mast takes on 3 challengers in District 21 Republican primary

Corinna Robinson running unopposed in Democratic race
Brian Mast in February 2020
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 23, 2022
STUART, Fla. — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is looking to represent the Treasure Coast and northern Palm Beach County for a fourth term.

Mast is taking on three Republican challengers in Tuesday's primary.

Jeffrey Buongiorno, Melissa Martz and Ljubo Skrbic are vying to become the Republican nominee for House District 21.

This seat was formerly District 18 but was changed this year during redistricting.

The Democratic nominee for the November election will be Corinna Robinson, who is running unopposed in the primary.

