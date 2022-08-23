U.S. Rep. Brian Mast takes on 3 challengers in District 21 Republican primary

STUART, Fla. — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is looking to represent the Treasure Coast and northern Palm Beach County for a fourth term.

Mast is taking on three Republican challengers in Tuesday's primary.

Jeffrey Buongiorno, Melissa Martz and Ljubo Skrbic are vying to become the Republican nominee for House District 21.

This seat was formerly District 18 but was changed this year during redistricting.

The Democratic nominee for the November election will be Corinna Robinson, who is running unopposed in the primary.