Boynton Beach mayoral candidates include former felon, woman arrested after refusing to wear mask

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There are four candidates running for mayor of Boynton Beach.

WPTV spoke with two of those candidates, while the others declined to be interviewed.

Bernard Wright, a former felon-turned-minister, told WPTV he's looking to restore the city -- specifically, District II.

"We (are) talking about development for moderate and low-income and senior citizens," Wright said, adding that he hopes "to see restoration in this city as it historically and culturally once was."

But it was his words in a January Facebook video that garnered headlines.

"I stand on what I've said," Wright said.

Wright claimed opponent Ty Penserga, a current city commissioner who is openly gay, wants to turn Boynton Beach into a "gay city."

Briana Nespra/WPTV "I stand on what I've said," Bernard Wright says of his verbal tirade directed at opponent Ty Penserga.

"We don't need babies leading this city," Wright said. "We need real men to lead this city."

Penserga said he's not bothered by the comments, which he called "vulgar" and "unnecessary."

"It doesn't faze me," he said. "I am focused on what I'm focused on."

The high school chemistry teacher has spent almost three years on the City Commission.

"I bring leadership, stability," Penserga said.

He's focused on bringing more jobs to the city.

"That’s going to be one of our top goals, to make sure that we make it easy for businesses to come here and bring high-quality, high-paying jobs to raise the median income," Penserga said.

Also in the running is Cindy Falco-DiCorrado, who didn't reply to multiple telephone calls and messages.

Chris Mills/WPTV Boynton Beach mayoral candidate Cindy Falco-DiCorrado listens to a Palm Beach County judge while she sits in court, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla.

On her website, Falco-DiCorrado said her priorities include prosperity for all, justice and equality.

She made headlines last year when she was arrested after refusing to wear a mask inside Einstein Bros. Bagels during a countywide mask mandate. She pleaded guilty to charges of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest, but a judge withheld adjudication Monday and ordered her to pay standard court costs.

Golene Gordon also didn't reply to multiple calls and emails, but she said on her campaign website that she plans to "take back" the city from "bad influencers."

Voters in Boynton Beach will decide on their next mayor Tuesday.