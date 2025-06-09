Alex Freeman announces he's running for Palm Beach County sheriff in 2028

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The next election for Palm Beach County sheriff isn't until 2028, but one candidate says he's already running for the seat.

Alex Freeman, who ran in the 2024 sheriff's election, announced Monday he has filed with the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections to run again.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | June 9, 10am

Freeman was defeated in the August 2024 Democratic primary by incumbent Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, currently serving his sixth term as Palm Beach County sheriff.

Freeman's Facebook page says he is currently the deputy chief for the Jupiter Inlet Colony Police Department. He was also the former chief of police in Midway, Florida, located in the Panhandle, and was a former police major in Riviera Beach.

"If indeed elected, Freeman would lead the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office (PBSO) as the county proceeds into a new era of law enforcement, that which will necessarily include embracing new technologies; implementing the most effective and efficient methods of crime prevention; and, of particular relevance to Palm Beach County, maintaining responsible budgetary considerations," Freeman said in news release.

It's unclear if Bradshaw will seek a seventh term as sheriff. He was first elected in 2004 and is Palm Beach County's longest-serving sheriff.