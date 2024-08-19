3 Republicans, write-in candidate vie for Indian River County sheriff

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday in Indian River County, they'll be selecting who they want to lead the sheriff's office.

Three Republicans, including incumbent Eric Flowers, along with a write-in candidate are running for the job.

Challengers Milo Thorton and Keith Touchberry are on the ballot.

WATCH BELOW: Sheriff Eric Flowers' interview with WPTV:

Republican Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers outlines why voters should choose him for another term

Some Vero Beach residents like Julie Jackson said they will be heading to the polls Tuesday and will be voting in the sheriff's race.

"I'm not sure who I'm voting for yet," Jackson said.

WATCH BELOW: Capt. Milo Thornton's interview with WPTV:

Republican Milo Thornton seeks to become next sheriff of Indian River County

Residents like Bud Crossman said he is taking a lot into consideration in this election.

"Fentanyl is very concerning, illegal immigrants, and I'm concerned about homeless vets," Crossman said.

Deborah Cooney is the sole write-in candidate for Indian River County sheriff.

WATCH BELOW: Keith Touchberry's interview with WPTV:

Republican Keith Touchberry explains why he's ready to lead the Indian River County Sheriff's Office

RELATED STORY: