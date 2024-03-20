2 Latinas seek historic win as Wellington council seats head for runoff election

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Election Day is over but voting isn't finished in the village of Wellington.

Council Seat 4 and Council Seat 1 are headed to a runoff next month.

Two candidates for Council Seat 4 are set to make history.

Candidate Shelly Lariz Albright is enthusiastic about what's ahead after she learned she's headed to a runoff against opponent Maria Antuña.

WPTV contacted both candidates for an interview Wednesday and only heard back from Albright.

"I'm excited," Albright said. "I think it was a great turnout for a local election."

She added that it was a great turnout for a race with plenty of candidates.

"I mean, you had to have 35% to win the election in general, but there were five people who were in the race, so that was next to impossible," Albright said. "I think Maria and I both did very well with the other candidates in play and all the candidates looked great."

Two Latinas are chasing the seat, which means history will be made for Wellington no matter the outcome. Vanessa Gobeo, a self-identified Latina mother who lives in the Wellington area, said the two choices mean a win for diversity.

"I would love to see somebody representing the Hispanic community," Gobeo said. "There's a lot of diversity down here, so I think it would be great for somebody, especially a woman to win."

Both Gobeo and Albright also share the same village values, mainly protecting the Wellington Preserve.

"I think Wellington is beautiful," Gobeo said. "It's just preserving the nature. I love that there isn't a lot of development or buildings or anything like that. I think it's gorgeous the walking trails everywhere, the parks. I think that's important to me. I'm raising two little children, so I think right now that's important to us."

Albright said if you didn't cast your vote on primary day in Wellington, it's not too late to make a difference.

"It's important in every election," Albright said. "If you aren't voting, you're not making your voice heard, so it's hard to complain."

There will also be a runoff in Council Seat 1 between Amanda Silvestri and Bob Margolis. The election will take place April 2 to determine the council seats.