Palm Beach County municipal election results for March 19, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While Florida Republicans throughout the state voted for their preferred presidential candidate on Tuesday, voters in 22 Palm Beach County municipalities participated in local elections.

Residents in the following municipalities voted on issues impacting their communities: Belle Glade, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Greenacres, Highland Beach, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Jupiter Inlet Colony, Lake Park, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Loxahatchee Groves, North Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Pahokee, Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach, South Bay, Tequesta, Wellington and West Palm Beach.

Mayoral elections were held in eight municipalities: Delray Beach, Greenacres, Hypoluxo, Juno Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Royal Palm Beach and Wellington.

Although Palm Beach Gardens has no municipal election, voters living in the five geographical areas the city wants to annex will have the issue appear on their ballots.

Voters in the Martin County town of Sewall's Point also had a special election to select a new commissioner.

The special election will fill the seat vacated by James Campo, who stepped down at the end of last year. Voters will decide between Vinny Barile and Diane Kimes. Whoever wins will serve the remainder of Campo's term, which ends in November 2026.

