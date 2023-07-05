Driver's licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in these states are no longer valid in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following the implementation of Florida's new immigration laws, the state announced Wednesday a list of out-of-state driver's licenses issued to undocumented immigrants that are now invalid.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles published on its website that licenses from five states — Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont — can no longer be used if the driver is in the U.S. illegally.

The department said on its website that the situation "is evolving," and "may change due to the revision of driver license issuance requirements in other states, and will be updated periodically."

The state's controversial new law, Senate Bill 1718, took effect Saturday, resulting in protests across Florida over the last few months.

The measure prohibits the issuance of a driver's license to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. and specifies that out-of-state driver licenses issued exclusively to illegal immigrants are invalid in Florida. Those presenting an invalid out-of-state driver's license during a traffic stop will be subject to the penalties outlined in Section 322.03 of Florida Statutes.

"Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "The [President Joe] Biden administration may continue to abdicate its responsibilities to secure our border, but Florida will stand for the rule of law. Even if the federal government refuses, Florida will act decisively to protect our citizens, our state, and our country."

"FLHSMV and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol are prepared to strictly enforce Senate Bill 1718," executive director Dave Kerner said. "This legislation supports two of our primary goals: to enhance homeland security and to interdict criminal activity. It communicates our state policy that Florida will not provide incentives to undocumented immigrants, while reminding criminal cartels and those who are planning to unlawfully cross our national border that Florida should not be their destination of choice. Florida will not accept driver licenses from those who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States. By doing this, we commit to a safer Florida."

Florida's new immigration reform law also requires work status checks for new hires at businesses with 25 or more employees. It strengthens penalties against those knowingly hiring or transporting undocumented in Florida. Plus, the new policy allocates another $12 million for Florida's migrant relocation program.