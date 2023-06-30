Fellsmere seeing exodus of residents ahead of Florida immigration bill taking effect

FELLSMERE, Fla. — As Florida State Senate Bill 1718 begins to take effect in Florida, a city in Indian River County is already seeing the impacts.

The city of Fellsmere is known affectionately as Mini Mexico. Of it's less than 5,000 residents, the majority are made up of immigrants.

Now, the already quiet streets are left even quieter as workers are leaving by the droves, according to local business owners.

“It is starting to look like a ghost town," said Salvador Magaña, the owner of Mi Pueblo Meat Market. "We’ve seen a tremendous amount of people leaving, around here, around town. Everything’s starting to look real.”

Senate Bill 1718 cracks down on businesses that hire undocumented workers, and makes it harder for undocumented immigrants to seek healthcare and drive. Without the ability to work or rent, Magaña said his customers have no reason to stay.

John Bryja/WPTV Salvador Magaña, owner of Mi Pueblo Meat Market, explains how the new immigration will impact all of Florida.

"They’re moving to another state, they’re afraid of this law," Magaña said.

It has already taken a toll on his business, and as his sales start to drop, he said a lack of workers is driving wholesale prices he pays up.

“Everything’s starting to go up," Magaña said.

Down the street at Frutería Nuno, many of the ice cream shop's loyal customers have already hit the road.

"They kind of came by, said their goodbyes at the last moment, because of the immigration law," said the shop's owner, Ricardo Nuno.

John Bryja/WPTV Ricardo Nuno, onwer of Frutería Nuno, shares how he has lost customers who have become friends due to the new immigration laws.

It's more than just a blow to ice cream sales. For Nuno, it's personal. Losing a customer means losing a friend.

"It’s a small little town, everybody knows everybody, you see the same face over and over," Nuno said. "It’s pretty sad.”

Now as the law takes effect, Nuno and Magaña hold their breath and cross their fingers, hoping the situation doesn't worsen.

"We’ll see what happens," Nuno said.

All they can do is hope for the best. Mini Mexico may be a small, quiet place but the impact of this new bill, speaks loud, and spreads far and wide.

"It's going to hurt many, many people. Across all Florida. It’s not just us," Magaña said. "Everybody across Florida is going to get hurt because of this. And I know that for a fact."

Senate Bill 1718 takes effect officially Saturday.