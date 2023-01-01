Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Donald Trump hosts New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago

Former president looks to reclaim White House in 2024
Former President Donald Trump welcomes the media to Mar-a-Lago for a New Year's Eve affair as he seeks another bid for the White House.
Posted at 1:05 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 01:07:30-05

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump spent New Year's Eve hosting a pricey party at his Mar-a-Lago Club.

Restrictions on the media limited photography to anyone but the 45th U.S. president, who announced in November that he will seek election in 2024.

Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump, briefly spoke with reporters at Palm Beach's most well-known residence.

The former president acknowledged the campaign is still two years away, but he suggested that his campaign, which will be based out of Palm Beach, is doing "really well."

"I saw poll numbers just today that were fantastic," he said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!