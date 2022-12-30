Former President Donald Trump's tax returns to be released after long fight

A House committee is set to release six years of Donald Trump's tax returns, pulling back the curtain on financial records the Republican former president fought for years to keep secret.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted last week to release the returns, with some redactions of sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and contact information.

The release is expected Friday morning.

The committee obtained six years of Trump's personal and business tax records while investigating what it said was the Internal Revenue Service's failure to pursue mandatory audits of Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, as required under the tax agency's protocol.