Carlos De Oliveira's indictment could create more chaos and delay trial, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Businesses in downtown Fort Pierce are already bracing for the road closures, traffic delays, sidewalk restrictions and overall chaos that will likely come with the trial for former President Donald Trump.

With Carlos De Oliveira now a third co-defendant in the classified documents case, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said there could be even more hullabaloo.

Aronberg said each defendant will have to get a separate lawyer, which means more people will be funneling into Fort Pierce and the federal courthouse.

On top of that, while the trial is currently scheduled for May, Aronberg said it's very likely a third person added to the indictment will push that date back even more.

"This could increase the likelihood of a delay past the 2024 election, more defendants, more complexity, and Trump wants this to be delayed and his co-defendants are helping him by saying they can't find a local lawyer and they need more time," Aronberg said. "That's what Walt Nauta did and that's what De Oliveira is doing."

WPTV Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg discusses how the new charges for Donald Trump and the indictment of the Mar-a-Lago property manager could impact the case.

Aronberg added it's possible that both Nauta and De Oliveira's attorneys will try to sever their cases from Trump's. Ultimately, he said that's up to a judge to decide, but if they are tried separately, Aronberg said that would likely make the trial quicker and smoother.

Aronberg also said he believes there's a high likelihood that one of the men indicted will take a plea deal if they're offered it.

He said if they do, they'll want to take the deal sooner than later to ensure they get the best plea deal possible.