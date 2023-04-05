Billboard has counter-Trump message near Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Towering over Southern Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, is a billboard that reads "Trump is not above the law."



It went up Tuesday by the nonprofit social justice organization Moveon.org, the same day former president Donald Trump returned from his arraignment in New York.



According to MoveOn on Twitter, the billboard, which is between the Palm Beach International Airport and Mar-a-Lago, was intended for Trump to see while returning home from New York.



WPTV reporter Joel Lopez interviewed Hayden Jordan, who started the "Prosecute Trump" petition through the nonprofit, saying it's time to hold people accountable.



"It says Trump is not above the law. Is that the message you guys are trying to get out there?" Lopez asked.

"It is because it's not just Trump that isn't above the law. No politician or any person in this nation is above the law, regardless of their status, how much money they have, their standing on politics. No one has the right to be above the law whatsoever," Jordan said.



At last check, the petition had more than 330,000 signatures, as Jordan said it's time to hold Trump accountable.



"At most what we can hope for is that there will be people in Florida that will see this. They will agree and do what little is within their power to make sure that we do see a change throughout the United States," Jordan said.



On Tuesday, the former president drove past the billboard as he made his way to Mar-a-Lago, where there was a man who went by the name Luke Waterman, the only one along Southern Boulevard not in support of the former president.



"I've had people yell at me, insult me things like that," Waterman said.

His sign read "Lock him up."

"I don't say it that he should be locked up now. I think justice should be served. I think there should be a trial. He's presumed innocent until then," Waterman said.

Waterman said he wasn't intimidated to be outnumbered as police were on the scene.



"This is my local place and this is his house, so I figured I'd know he's coming by here so I'd like him to know that not everyone is supporting him," Waterman said.

