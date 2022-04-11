Parkland families attend White House event on 'ghost guns'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several Parkland parents were at the White House on Monday as President Joe Biden took aim at "ghost guns," privately made firearms without serial numbers.

Among the crowd at the Rose Garden event were Fred Guttenberg and Manuel Oliver, who both lost children during the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"It's an emotional day, a small victory and that makes me feel good," Oliver said.

Oliver tweeted that he was wearing the shoes that his son was going to wear to his prom in 2018 before he was killed.

My son Joaquin was planning to wear these shoes for prom in 2018. He couldn’t do it because he was killed with an assault weapon inside his school. Today I’m wearing his shoes to attend the @WhiteHouse & hear how @POTUS plans to solve a national crisis that is only getting worse. pic.twitter.com/HSxg8epbHL — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) April 11, 2022

They were joined by other victims of gun violence, including a survivor of a high school shooting in Santa Clarita, California, in 2019.

That high school shooting was done with a "ghost gun," a firearm made in a mail-order kit and without any traceable serial number.

The president's action now makes all ghost guns be classified as firearms, requiring serial numbers and background checks for anyone buying them.

"The NRA called this rule extreme. Let me ask, is it extreme to protect police officers? Is it extreme to protect our children? Is it extreme to keep guns out of the hands of people who couldn't pass a background check?" Biden asked at Monday's event.

"Ghost guns" are legal in Florida. According to some firearms experts, the weapons are typically bought as a novelty and are not as reliable as traditional firearms.

"I think the majority [are] more of a hobby. A lot of people build their own rifles, now they can build their own handguns," said Reuben Nieves of Palm Beach Shooting Center.

Meanwhile, Oliver said he hopes the action on "ghost guns" can lead to more action on reducing gun violence.

"I know I'll be outside of the Rose Garden with more demands also starting today," Oliver said. "I would love to see more results, actually tangible things we can see happening."

