Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule. The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers. They're increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the rule could be released as soon as Monday, April 11,2022. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 11, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to nominate an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On Monday, Biden will announce he's nominating Steve Dettlebach to run the agency.

"Dettelbach is a highly respected former U.S. Attorney and career prosecutor who spent over two decades as a prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice," the White House said in a statement.

Biden is also expected to unveil its formal rule to rein in ghost guns. Those are privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes.

"This final rule bans the business of manufacturing the most accessible ghost guns, such as unserialized “buy build shoot” kits that individuals can buy online or at a store without a background check and can readily assemble into a working firearm in as little as 30 minutes," the White House said.

The rule clarifies that the kits qualify as “firearms” under the Gun Control Act, the White House said.

Kits must now be licensed and include serial numbers, and sellers of the kits must also be federally licensed and run background checks prior to a sale, according to the White House.

The president is also signing executive orders to ensure that "firearms with split receivers are subject to regulations requiring serial numbers and background checks when purchased from a licensed dealer, manufacturer or importer."

Biden will also require federally licensed firearms dealers to retain "key" records as long as they are in business. The White House said the businesses previously had to keep the records for 20 years.

