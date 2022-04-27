Judge to hear arguments from Nikolas Cruz's defense team regarding jury mix-up

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Attorneys and potential jurors are back in court Wednesday as jury selection in the sentencing for the Parkland school gunman continues.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer is expected to hear arguments from Nikolas Cruz's defense team, who oppose the state's motion to strike a panel of jurors from the case.

Scherer ruled Monday that she should have questioned potential jurors who said they would not follow the law before she dismissed them.

RELATED: Guards fear for Nikolas Cruz's safety during chaotic jury selection Tuesday

The state wants to strike the panel of prospective jurors and start jury selection all over, but defense attorneys have objected to beginning the process again.

The decision would nullify two weeks of work by lawyers for the prosecution and defense.

Court is in recess until 1:45 p.m.

Scherer is expected to give the defense team 15 minutes to hear their argument.

Testimony now isn't scheduled to begin until June 21.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to killing 17 people during the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.