Will Fourth of July outshine the storm? How rain may impact fireworks

The Fourth of July is a day set for celebration, with fireworks lighting up the skies from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.

However, with heavy rain pouring down all week, organizers and attendees alike are keeping a close eye on the weather radar if the fireworks shows are canceled.

What's the cost of local fireworks shows?

WPTV's Joel Lopez reached out to event organizers who are currently monitoring weather conditions and hoping for a break in the rain in time for the festivities, as they've invested tens of thousands of dollars into the productions.

As of now, organizers are bracing for some rain, but how much will fall remains uncertain.

The stage is set in downtown West Palm Beach as excitement builds for the Fourth of July countdown. Yet, many attendees are concerned about the potential for rain.

“It might be canceled, we’re still not sure,” said Jesus Hernandez, who drove from Brooklyn, New York to West Palm Beach with his family for vacation. “As soon as we entered Florida, it was very rainy and the weather was very bad.”

Despite the gloomy outlook, some remain hopeful.

“I think it’ll clear up hopefully,” said Nathalie Salazar when asked about the weather’s impact on their plans.

This optimism may be necessary, especially since West Palm Beach has spent $93,272 on this year's fireworks show—$4,022 more than last year due to standard cost adjustments. Wellington allocated $55,000 for their display, while Royal Palm Beach invested $43,000.

All three shows are set to go on, rain or shine, according to officials.

“Do you know if you’re going to go out tomorrow? What’s the plan?” WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Ko Naing, who flew into West Palm Beach with his family from Los Angeles, California.

“We’re going to look at the weather first,” replied Naing, whose four-year-old daughter is visiting Florida for the first time and is eager to see fireworks. “She’ll be so disappointed if there’s no fireworks. Worst case scenario, we might do a local BBQ at our cousin’s place.”

Boca Raton is still on schedule for their fireworks, but organizers expect to make a definitive call by Friday at 2 p.m. Lake Worth Beach officials noted that while rain may delay their show, they have plans to use the fireworks at their next event if the display gets canceled.

Meanwhile, the raft race in Lake Worth Beach is still set for 11 a.m., followed by the race at noon, regardless of the weather.

As WPTV moved into Stuart, rain began to fall, but the wet bleachers remained set along the waterfront.

“It’s definitely been challenging with this weather. We were hoping for blue skies and sunny weather, but it looks like it’s going to be a washout,” said Erica Henn, who is in Stuart with her family.

This year’s fireworks display in Stuart will last around 20 minutes, marking the largest such event on the Treasure Coast.

With support from Martin County, which contributed to the show in celebration of its centennial, officials expect over 10,000 attendees.

For now, the show is a go, with launch time depending on finding a weather break.

“This is one of three boys, so we’re doing something, not sure what it is yet, but we’ll be out there somewhere keeping them busy,” Henn added.

WPTV has reached out to several other towns and organizers to gather details on their Fourth of July weather plans and will provide updates as the situation evolves.

