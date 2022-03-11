What to know about Palm Beach County municipal runoff elections

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The cities of Boynton Beach, Riviera Beach and Lake Worth Beach, and the towns of Lantana, Jupiter, and Jupiter Inlet Colony have ordered a runoff municipal election.

Voters can cast their ballot by mail or at their assigned polling place.

Polls will be open Tuesday, March 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed to voters with existing Vote-by-Mail requests on file for the municipalities mentioned.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot is Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m.

The main Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections' office will be open that Saturday to serve voters.

Voters can also pick up a ballot in person at one of the office locations on Monday, March 21, until 5 p.m.

Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received by the main office Tuesday, March 22, by 7:00 p.m. to be counted.

To check registration status, verify polling location, and request a Vote-by-Mail ballot, click here or call 561-656-6200.

