I-95 South reopens in Indian River Co. following fatal pedestrian crash

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reopened two lanes of Interstate 95 South in Indian River County following a crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon.

The deadly crash happened near Mile Marker 157 and shut down all southbound lanes of I-95, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.

The Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area captured hundreds of vehicles stuck in standstill traffic. Many people got out of their cars and stood along the shoulder of I-95 as troopers investigated.

FHP reopened two lanes of traffic around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing news story. WPTV is working to learn more from FHP about what led up to the crash and how many people were involved. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.