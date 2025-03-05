'WE NEED TO KNOW': Family of local nurse killed in October still looking for answers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been four months since LindaCampitelli’s, 35, body was discovered on Lyons Road, and her family continues to seek answers to her mysterious unnatural death.

Her mother, Edina Russo, continues to mourn as Campitelli leaves behind a husband and two young daughters.

Campitelli was a registered PACU nurse at Wellington Regional Medical Center.

“I just miss her so bad,” Russo said. “She was my best friend. It’s hard, and there’s nothing that I can do to fix it.”

Russo said it’s been not only difficult to come to terms with her death but also painful to know that the person who did it has not been caught.

“How do you feel about where the investigation is at so far?” WPTV’s Zitlali Solache asked Russo.

“I kind of feel like they’re stalling it, I don’t know why,” Russo said. “This is out of our hands now. This is in their hands, and we need to know. We need to know something. Anything.”

Russo, who lives in Kansas, wants to do more to help find her daughter's killer.

WPTV Edina Russo wants more movement in her daughter's case.

“I want to put flyers up because I feel like somebody must’ve seen something,” Russo said.

WPTV reached out to the Palma Beach County Sheriff's Office who said the investigation remains active and there are no updates.

However, Russo said she will not rest until justice is served for Campitelli.

“There’s somebody walking around who took somebody else’s life,” stated Russo. “Who shattered a bunch of other lives, and that person is walking free and that’s unacceptable.”