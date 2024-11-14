Friends mourn loss of 'admirable, beautiful' mother of 2 found dead along Palm Beach County road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More than two weeks after a woman was found dead along a Palm Beach County road, deputies now say she was the victim of a homicide.

WPTV spent Wednesday working to get answers about how it happened, speaking with a close friend of the victim who is heartbroken.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night that an autopsy indicated that a woman found dead in the 6100 block of Lyons Road on Oct. 28 did not die of natural causes.

Deputies said they found the victim after calls to 911 from passing drivers.

WPTV Linda Campitelli was found dead along this stretch of Lyons Road on Oct. 28, 2024.

Family and friends identified the victim as Linda Campitelli, 35, who was a wife and mother of two.

"She was an amazing mom," said Karina Marrero, who was Campitelli's friend. "Just amazing, completely admirable, beautiful person."

Deputies said they responded for a welfare check and found the victim alone outside of the car and not breathing.

Marrero had been friends with Campitelli for two years. She said losing her was not only unexpected but has been incredibly painful.

"I met Linda during one of the hardest times of my life," Marrero said. "She was that person that would answer the phone at 1 a.m., just someone you could always count on. ... She just didn't deserve this."

WPTV Karina Marrero (right) speaks to WPTV Kayla McDermott about the loss of her friend, Linda Campitelli.

Campitelli was a registered nurse at Wellington Regional Medical Center.

The hospital said in a statement that Campitelli was "beloved by patients and staff we wish her family peace and strength during this time."

"She's was an amazing nurse, and she loved her job," Marrero said.

What Marrero said hurts the most is that deputies now say that someone is responsible for her friend's death.

WPTV Wellington Regional Medical Center released the following statement on Linda Campitelli's death, saying she was "beloved by patients."

"I think that just makes it all the worse," Marrero said. "I just want this person to be found. You know, it's not going to bring her back, but it's just closure for her friends, for her family, because it's such an empty feeling just not knowing."

WPTV talked to Campitelli's husband on the phone, but he did not want to comment on his wife's death.

Deputies are asking for the public's help with this case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.