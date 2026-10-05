Discover The Palm Beaches to host 2-day hospitality and tourism job fair in Lake Worth Beach & Greenacres

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents looking for work in Palm Beach County's tourism and hospitality industry will have two opportunities this month to connect with employers ahead of the busy tourism season.

Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the county's destination marketing organization, announced it will host its 5th Annual Hospitality and Tourism Job Fair on Oct. 9 and Oct. 15, bringing together employers from across the region.

The free event is open to everyone and will feature full-time and part-time job opportunities in hotels, restaurants, attractions, entertainment venues, retail businesses and other tourism-related organizations.

The first job fair will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus Public Safety Building, located at 4200 S. Congress Ave. The second event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at the City of Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd.

According to DTPB, Palm Beach County's tourism industry supports nearly 95,000 local jobs and continues to be one of the area's largest economic drivers.

"A strong tourism industry depends on a strong workforce," said Heather Andrews, senior vice president of commercial strategy and destination stewardship for DTPB. "This job fair brings together leading employers and talented local residents, creating connections that strengthen careers, support businesses and contribute to the continued success of The Palm Beaches."

Available positions include front desk, food and beverage, operations, sales, marketing and management roles. Many employers are offering competitive benefits, paid time off and opportunities for advancement, organizers said.

The job fair comes amid continued growth in Palm Beach County's tourism sector. DTPB said The Palm Beaches welcomed a record 6.09 million visitors during the first half of 2026, a 6.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

Spanish and Creole translators will be available at both events to help job seekers connect with prospective employers.

Applicants can pre-register for the event on the Palm Beach's website and are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resume.

PARTICIPATING EMPLOYERS

Palm Beach State College Location



Big Time Restaurant Group & Rocco's Tacos

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

Carmine's Gourmet Market & La Trattoria

Cox Science Center and Aquarium

Eau Resort and Spa

Fifth Third Bank

FirstService Residential

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Hilton West Palm Beach

Kolter Hospitality

Lion Country Safari

Marriott Resort Palm Beach Singer Island

Mounts Botanical Garden

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa

Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Department

Palm Beach State College

Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners – Human Resources Department

The Ben Hotel

The Brazilian Court

The Colony Hotel

The Singer Oceanfront Resort

West Palm Beach Marriott

Greenacres Community Center Location

