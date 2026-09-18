Palm Beaches breaks tourism records in first half of 2026, welcoming over 6 million visitors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beaches shattered tourism records in the first half of 2026, welcoming 6.09 million visitors — a 6.4% increase from the same period last year — as the region continued to outperform statewide tourism trends.

The milestone achievement comes as tourism generates an estimated $11.6 billion in annual economic impact for the area and supports nearly 95,000 local jobs, making it one of the region's most vital industries.

The Palm Beaches won statewide trends particularly when it came to Canadian visitors. While Florida saw an almost 14% decline in Canadian tourism during the first half of the year, the Palm Beaches actually saw an almost 2% increase. The momentum accelerated in the second quarter, with Canadian visitation jumping 12.5% while the rest of Florida continued to decline by over 4%.

Tourism officials credit the growth to increased international visitation surrounding the FIFA World Cup, as well as expanded marketing and sales initiatives in domestic markets.

The visitor surge translated into strong hotel performance. Room night revenue grew 11% to $918 million during the first half of the year, while hotels achieved an average occupancy rate of 77%, outperforming many competing destinations across the state.

Early indicators suggest the momentum will continue. Lodging demand increased in both July and August, and September is forecast to see a 15% increase in lodging demand, boosted in part by West Palm Beach hosting the Miss America competition.