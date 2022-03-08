Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections speaks on transparency on Election Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of Palm Beach residents are expected to head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Throughout the county, 19 municipalities are voting in mayors, councilmembers, and more.

RELATED: What to know about Palm Beach County municipal elections

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says they are keeping things as transparent as possible this year, amidst voter fraud concerns over the last couple of years.

"We've added new equipment, and we've added new procedures that are even more transparent than what they've ever been," Sartory Link said. "And it's very advanced equipment that is providing because its what our office stands for."

She says they've replaced some walls with clear separators to allow the public to see as much of their process as possible.

"Our big focus has been integrity, accountability, and service and we're going to continue to with those three. And transparency has always been a big part of what we did," said Sartory Link.

On Election Day, voters must case their ballots at their assigned precincts.