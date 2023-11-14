South Floridians fly to nation's capital in support of Israel on Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 150 members of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County are traveling to Washington, D.C, for a national march Tuesday in honor of Israel.

"This is a once in a generation rally. There's no bigger platform right now," Michael Hoffman, the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County siad. "I have deep, deep concern about my friends and family and brothers and sisters in Israel right now."

He left from the Palm Beach International Airport on Monday.

"I'm also motivated as I've ever been before to help the Jewish community," Hoffman said.

He expects there to be hundreds of thousands of people in Washington for the march.



"You're talking about a country that has seen a level of tragedy and horror since it's founding (in 1948) and has not seen a level of gross brutality against its people since the holocaust 80 years ago," Hoffman said.

The march is a way to take a stand against antisemitism and to demand every hostage be released.

"We need to stand together. We need them to know that the Jewish community of America is behind them and is doing everything they can to support them, that they're not alone," Josephine Gon, a federation member, who also left from PBI on Monday, said.

Joel Lopez/WPTV Josephine Gon, a member of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, left Monday for march for Israel in the nation's capital.



"How have you been feeling?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"Oh it's a terrible time. Deeply depressed very often. Anxious, angry, upset," Gon said. "I have quite a number of friends who live there who are Israeli"

She said they keep in touch regularly, but Tuesday's march is in honor of her friends.

"I just hope it's going to be a safe environment because unfortunately, some counter protests have been very violent so hopefully a peaceful respectful rally on a significant issue in a significant place," Gon said.

The rally begins at 1 p.m. You can watch the livestream here.