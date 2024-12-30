Sons of couple killed in pedestrian crash want them to be remembered 'for who they were and what they did'

Just days after their passing, through tears of grief, Michael and Patrick Moore reflect on their parents’ lives.

“I think they were the greatest,” said son Michael Moore.

The two were staples of the West Palm Beach community.

Terry Moore was a pediatric nurse for 35 years, and Michael Moore a deacon at Haverhill Baptist, as well as a baseball coach for more than 45 years.

Their sons say they never met a stranger, and would always do their best to help however they could.

“Loving, caring, bend over backwards to do whatever you needed,” said son Patrick Moore. “They would drop what they were doing to come and put you first no matter what circumstance."

Courtesy of the Moore family Michael and Terry Moore

On Friday at around 7 p.m., Michael and Terry Moore were walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Drexel and Fair Green roads. That's when investigators say a 77-year-old driver tried to get around cars slowing down at the crosswalk by going into the wrong lane of traffic.

The Moores were struck and killed less than a mile from their home.

“They were coming over to feed our animals,” said Michael Moore.

The walk across Fair Green and Drexel is one that the couple had taken many times before.

“They walked here quite frequently,” said Michael Moore. “And that's when the accident happened. They were coming over to take care of our cats.”

They tell me that, through this tragedy, they are able to find one small silver lining.

“In God's grace, he took them together,” said Michael Moore. “Because we know without a doubt that they would not have been able to survive. If one survived and one didn't, it would have been hellish. And so even in the tragedy, God's grace has been seen."

A couple that their sons describe as outgoing, loving and supportive of everyone, gone in the blink of an eye.

“I don't want people to focus on the tragedy,” said Michael Moore. “I don't want people to say that they — I told my wife this — I'm tired of using the word killed. Yes, my mom and dad were killed, but I'm done, and I want people to be done focusing on that. I want people to remember my mom and dad for who they were and what they did."

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells us charges are pending against the 77-year-old driver who hit the couple.