Pedestrian crash leaves 2 dead in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian crash left two people dead in Palm Beach County Friday evening.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), Terry Moore, 73, and Michael Moore, 71, were walking eastbound on Fairgreen Road, crossing Drexel Road on the south side of the intersection at around 7 p.m.

A vehicle, driven by a 77-year-old male, was driving southbound on Drexel Road and went into the northbound lanes to pass vehicles slowing down at the intersection, entered the intersection, and hit the Moores.

According to PBSO, both pedestrians were pronounced dead shortly after the incident. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

