Severe storms bring gusty winds, hail to Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Severe thunderstorms associated with a weak front brought gusty winds and hail to Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Miami and Melbourne began issuing several thunderstorm warnings at around 2 p.m.

Severe storms in Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast

WPTV viewers sent in photos and videos of hail and downed trees in parts of western Palm Beach County.

Lake Worth Custom Cabinetry

WPTV's Michael Hoffman drove through Royal Palm Beach and spotted a downed tree in the Publix parking lot at the intersection of State Road 7 and Southern Boulevard. He said he encountered lots of flooding on the way to the location.

A couple of storms continued to impact portions of the area through the early evening Friday. Skies are expected to clear out around dusk and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s.