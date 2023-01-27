Richard Ryles believes relationship between Palm Beach County law enforcement, communities better than Memphis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Among the many who are watching the events in Memphis over the alleged police brutality that led to the death of one man is Richard Ryles, head of the Palm Beach County Black Caucus.

"I think that any of us who've lived in this country over the last 30 years realize there are some issues with modern policing that have to be addressed," Ryles said.

Ryles said there are systematic problems in how police interact with communities that still exist even after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

"Until we take stock of who we truly are, we will continue to see things like this occur," he said.

Ryles said that, unlike past incidents, prosecutors in Memphis have moved fast, likely because of the video of the incident.

"Their response to what was seen on video was quick and decisive," Ryles said. "These officers not only fired within 20 days. They have been charged criminally."

As for this part of Florida, Ryles said the relationship between law enforcement and communities is better.

"I don't see the same level of discontent that is present in Memphis, that was present in Minneapolis, with the police and policing here locally," he said.