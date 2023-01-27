Memphis Police set to release video of Tyre Nichols’ death

Memphis Police is expected to release bodycam video footage of Tyre Nichols’ death, one day after prosecutors charged five former officers with his death. Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with murder.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a confrontation with the officers. The officers have since been fired.

Officials said video footage has been shown to Nichols’ family.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told CNN on Friday that the video will show “acts that defy humanity.”

“You're going to see a disregard for life, a duty of care that we're all sworn to, and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement,” she added in her interview with CNN.

David Rausch, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director, echoed similar sentiments Thursday during a news conference.

“I am grieved. Frankly, I'm shocked. I am sickened by what I saw,” he said. “What happens here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was criminal.”

Blake Ballin, attorney for Mills, was unhappy with the comments made by prosecutors.

“To say things like that when you have a tinder box that we are all concerned about, I have questions about whether those were the right words to use, whether this was the right timing and whether the government should be saying things about people who are innocent until proven guilty when you know that's going to be broadcast to potential jurors,” he said.