Remembering the Tragedy: A PBSO Team's Heroic Rescue in Belle Glade

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the wake of a devastating car crash that claimed the lives of nine family members in Belle Glade last August, stories of bravery and sacrifice have emerged.

For the first time, members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) are speaking out about their harrowing efforts to save those trapped in the vehicle and the emotional toll it has taken on them.

Deputy Phillip Berlingo described the scene as one that continues to haunt him. “It’s a catastrophe; it’s a horror,” he remarked, reflecting on the tragic night.

Having previously served with the New York police during the September 11 attacks, Berlingo considers this incident one of the most traumatic experiences of his career. “At this point, what still stays with you about that night?” asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

His solemn reply: “The bodies—the kids.”

The accident involved a family whose vehicle crashed into murky, gator-infested waters, resulting in the death of nine individuals, including six children.

The terrifying screams of the only survivor, who desperately called out that the kids were still inside, echoed in the ears of the first responders.

"A passenger of the car he kept screaming that the kids are still in there, the kids are still in there," said Deputy Jody Certain.

"The scene was so chaotic and just looking around everywhere all you saw was just bodies, it was very tragic for me," said Certain.

She jumped into the water to try and smash through the car window with her baton and rescue the people inside the car.

“I still swam to get them, holding my leg in place,” Certain recalled, revealing that she broke her leg during the rescue attempt.

With a limited number of paramedics available, she insisted on remaining in the water to assist the children.

“There weren’t enough paramedics, so I told them, leave me here, and help the kids,” she stated firmly.

Certain's courageous act came at a significant cost. She has undergone nine months of surgeries and recovery. Certain was forced to sell her farm as she was unable to care for her animals.

Her future on patrol remains uncertain. “I mean, no one thought I’d go into work on August 5 and come home in a wheelchair. It was tough for me, but I would do it again for those kids,” she emotionally reflected.

As she continues to recover, Certain feels uplifted by the support she has received from both her PBSO colleagues and the Belle Glade community. “When the heroes go down, who helps them?” she questioned, acknowledging the importance of community backing in her healing journey.

“To me, they’re the true heroes. This is our job; we’re not heroes,” Certain humbly concluded as she questions if her efforts were enough the day of the rescue.

WPTV did reach out to the family of the victims for comment but are working to get a response.