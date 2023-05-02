Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Video shows suspect charging at Palm Beach County deputy before being shot

Denley Alexis survives shooting
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a new video of the moments that prompted a deputy to shoot a man Monday.
Posted at 6:06 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 18:10:30-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released a new video of the tense moments that prompted a deputy to shoot a knife-wielding man Monday.

The incident happened near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Military Trail

The video tweeted by the agency showed Denley Alexis, 20, charging at the responding deputy after the agency said he refused to put down two knives.

WATCH: Sheriff discusses deputy-involved shooting

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw discusses deputy-involved shooting: 'He wanted us to shoot and kill him'

Alexis was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries and then later transferred to the Palm Beach County jail.

The sheriff's office said Alexis admitted to calling 911 about a suspicious person in hopes of being confronted by and shot by deputies.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said there was a mental health issue at play, as Alexis had previously tried to take his own life back in March.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7