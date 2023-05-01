Watch Now
Palm Beach County deputy opens fire on knife-wielding person in west Boynton Beach, authorities say

Shopping center in 9900 block of South Military Trail blocked off with crime scene tape
A Palm Beach County deputy was forced to open fire on a person wielding two knives in west Boynton Beach on Monday morning, authorities said.
Posted at 9:52 AM, May 01, 2023
Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said deputies encountered a person wielding two knives in the 9900 block of South Military Trail, near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and South Military Trail.

A deputy discharged his weapon, according to Barbera. It's unclear if the person with the knives was hurt.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the parking lot of a shopping center — with stores like Firehouse Subs and International Jewelers Exchange — blocked off with crime scene tape, along with multiple PBSO deputy and crime scene vehicles on scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

