Tree trimmer dies after getting caught in wood chipper at Ocean Ridge Town Hall

OCEAN RIDGE, Fla. — An employee of a tree trimming service died Tuesday after he got caught in a wood chipper at the Ocean Ridge Town Hall, officials said.

Police responded to the incident at about 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person had died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Town officials said a man went to put an object in the wood chipper and got caught in the machine.

No other people were hurt.

OSHA has been notified and is en route to the scene.

Town officials said Boynton Beach Fire Rescue is providing grief counseling to town employees and vendor staff.

The name of the victim has not been released.