South Florida Jewish community celebrates 75 years of Israel

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Some in south Florida’s Jewish community are celebrating 75 years since the state of Israel was created in 1948.

Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region held a fair celebrating key parts of their culture, including food, education and fundraising for the current conflict in the Middle East. The president of the chapter told WPTV, the event was planned before the recent war broke out in that part of the world.

Bobbi Prager said many people wondered why the celebration fair hadn’t been canceled due to the war. She said throughout history, Jewish people have never hidden from tough situations.

"We don’t hide from antisemitism, we don’t hide from war," she said. "Now more than ever, we need to show our support for Israel and for our fellow Jews. People ask, do you have friends or family in Israel… the answer is yes, I have 7 million members of my family, in Israel."

Israel declared independent on May 14, 1948.

The event was held at the South Civic Center west of Delray Beach.

With nearly 300,000 members, Hadassah "brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health, according to a news release."

Hadassah operates two hospitals in Jerusalem.

