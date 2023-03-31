President of Latin Kings chapter among 3 people arrested in attack of Tekashi 6ix9ine, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that three people were arrested in connection with the attack of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine at a fitness center earlier this month.

The battery and robbery occurred March 21 inside the men's locker room at the LA Fitness located at 8888 Lantana Road.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was working out at the gym.

After his workout, Hernandez went to the locker room where surveillance video showed two men, identified as Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, entering the LA Fitness.

Police said Maldonado was a member of the gym while Medina joined him as a guest.

Moments later video showed Medina walking toward the entrance of the LA Fitness and opening the front door, letting inside a third man identified as Rafael Medina Jr.

Investigators said Rafael Medina Jr., 43, is a documented Latin King gang member, also known as "King Leo."

Medina, Medina Jr. and Maldonado walked into the men's locker room and left the gym about four to five minutes later, according to police.

The affidavit said when the men left the locker room, Medina was holding a pair of white shoes but was also still wearing the original shoes he had on when he entered the LA Fitness.

When the men left the gym, police said Hernandez exited the locker room, had trauma to his face and was walking around with no shoes.

Hernandez, who stated he was in pain, uttered to LA Fitness staff that the men stole his cellphone, Balenciaga shoes and the key to his Lamborghini SUV. The report said the shoes were valued at $3,000 to $4,000.

Deputies later arrived at the scene to investigate the case and also went to the rapper's home.

A security guard told a deputy that at about 10 p.m. a tow truck brought Hernandez's Lamborghini SUV to a neighbor's residence because the suspects stole the key to the vehicle.

The rapper was also afraid that the suspects were going to locate his address and continue to hurt him, according to the affidavit.

Tekashi 6ix9ine told investigators that he was taken to Bethesda West for his injuries and had noticeable scars from the attack. Hernandez said the suspects actively kicked and struck him during the incident.

Investigators said they received several hundred anonymous leads from individuals that might have had information regarding the incident.

One of the tips identified Medina and Medina Jr., who are father and son, in the case.

The affidavit said that Medina Jr. has held a high position in the Latin Kings for several years and reached the level of "Inca" in the gang, which is considered the president of a chapter.

Police said their investigation revealed that Medina Jr. wanted to confess to the attack, admitting to a confidential source that he was in the wrong and "got overwhelmed by anger."

The Medinas and Maldonado were arrested Thursday and face robbery and battery charges. They are being held in the main Palm Beach County Jail.