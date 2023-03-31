3 arrests made in attack of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine inside a Palm Beach County gym.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked inside the LA Fitness on Lantana Road last week. Bystanders captured the incident on video.

All three suspects, Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were booked into the main Palm Beach County jail on assault and robbery charges.

The suspects were expected to make their first court appearances Friday morning.