Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory speaks on Stanley Davis III death investigation

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory spoke to WPTV about the investigation on the death of Stanley Davis III.

The chief spoke Wednesday about where the investigation stands, the frustrations he has heard and about a planned community meeting.

Davis, 13, died on Dec. 26 as a police officer attempted to pull him over for reckless driving on his dirt bike.

His mother, Shannon Thompson, spoke directly to city leaders at Tuesday's night Boynton Beach commission meeting.

"How do you declare someone deceased by looking at them?" she questioned.

Davis' father explained the toll his son's death is taking on him.

"I felt that day when my son passed, that that was the worse day, and it's like, as the days go by, it's like I'm getting worse and worse," he said. "I'm having nightmares."

WPTV Stanley Davis III was killed in a dirt bike crash after an attempted traffic stop by Boynton Beach police in December 2021.

Demonstrations and vigils followed Davis' death and residents are calling for answers at city meetings.

A community gathering is now planned for March 3 at a Boynton Beach church.

WPTV spoke to the police chief by phone about the decision to hold the community meeting at St. John Missionary Church instead of the police department.

"We just wanted to make it easy and accessible and remove any barriers for anyone having access to the venue," Gregory explained.

Multiple investigations continue into Davis death and police actions that occurred that day.

The department said it has turned over all video and evidence to the Florida Highway Patrol.

"The Florida state statute 112 is very clear how complaint and disciplinary investigation have to be handled with allegations against police officers and how those cases have to be handled, and we have to follow that process," Gregory said.

Gregory said his department has also replaced an outdated system for dashboard cameras, but current technology is in place for K9 units and DUI investigation vehicles, not the cruiser involved in the Dec. 26 incident.

"Based on the conversations with the community that's been speaking at the commissioner meetings, I'm prepared to present that as an option in the budget process to re-establish the dash-cam program," Gregory said.

The unnamed officer, who attempted the traffic stop, remains on paid administrative leave.