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Palm Beach County deputies shoot at armed person after hours of negotiations near Boca Raton, sheriff says

Shooting occurred Wednesday night at Sandalfoot Square near Boca Raton after deputies receiving report of an armed individual threatening suicide
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's vehicle generic
WPTV
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's vehicle generic
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PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies discharged their firearms following a hours-long negotiation with an armed person who was threatening suicide Wednesday night, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sandalfoot Square at 23066 State Road 7 near Boca Raton, after receiving a report of an armed individual threatening suicide, the sheriff’s office said.

According to PBSO, deputies spent several hours negotiating with the person before the incident resulted in deputies firing their weapons.

As of Oct. 13, 2026, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in five deadly shootings involving deputies.

Palm Beach County

Deadly PBSO-involved shootings: 5 reported this year

Zitlali Solache

The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide details about what led deputies to open fire or say whether the person was injured or killed.

No information about injuries to deputies was included in the release.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is expected to brief the media about the incident Thursday at the Airport Hilton, where the agency is holding its Annual Awards Ceremony.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting are expected to be released during the briefing.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for more details as they become available.

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