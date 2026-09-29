Palm Beach County commissioner to propose 'pause' on Ag Reserve housing development amid resident concerns

A Palm Beach County commissioner is calling for a "pause" on new development in the county's 22,000-acre Agricultural Reserve, signaling a potential shift toward new land-use restrictions amid a fierce debate over the region's future.

The proposal comes as some residents express growing concern that the area's mission to protect farmland is being lost to a wave of new housing communities.

Commissioner proposes 'pause' on growth

County Commissioner Maria Sachs announced she is organizing a community meeting on Friday to address the future of the sprawling reserve located west of Delray Beach and Boca Raton. She said the time has come to re-evaluate the direction of development.

After spending weeks hearing from farmers, equestrian communities, and developers, Sachs said it is now time to hear from residents.

"I think it's time to take a pause — where are we going?" Sachs said in an interview with WPTV. "I’m not against development, but I don’t want it so that it becomes just one big development after another."

Sachs confirmed she intends to propose specific land-use restrictions later in October to manage how housing is developed in the reserve. The goal of Friday's meeting, she said, is to gather direct feedback from the community.

"Do they want more agriculture here? Do they want mixed-use? Do they want recreation for their children?" Sachs asked.

Sachs noted some farmers told her they need more dedicated housing for their workers located within the reserve. She said she has already contacted the Department of Agriculture to discuss potential solutions for farm-worker housing.

Residents voice overdevelopment fears

The debate has been fueled by ongoing traffic congestion and the visual landscape of new construction. An approved plan for an Islamic school and daycare along Lyons Road has recently prompted concerns online, though Sachs clarified her opposition is not to the project itself but to a county ordinance that allows certain places of worship to bypass certain county approvals.

"Nothing should be approved for development unless it comes before us," Sachs stated.

Residents like Craig Seitz, who lives in the Agricultural Reserve, feel the area's original purpose has been lost.

"Well, if it’s an ag reserve, I don’t see any agriculture, I don’t see any animals," Seitz told WPTV. "I see communities going up — one after the other."

While some local business owners support the economic benefits of growth, many residents say it's time to slow down.

"Stop and breathe, take a breath," Seitz urged leaders. "And understand that people have concerns about things."

How to watch the meeting

According to Commissioner Sachs' office, RSVPs for the community meeting have reached capacity. However, the public can watch a livestream of the event, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.