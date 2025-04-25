New rescue rings installed at Boynton Inlet where 8-year-old boy drowned

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has been digging into what can be done to improve safety along our waterfronts.

One area of concern was the Boynton Inlet Park, where we reported last year that an 8-year-old boy drowned while fishing with his father.

WPTV had the exclusive interview with the boy's family, who said their son knew how to swim, but he was not strong enough to battle the current in the inlet.

This week WPTV noticed new red posts that popped up along the water of the Boynton Inlet. We did some digging and discovered they contained rescue rings inside.

"It's great, it's noticeable, it's easily accessible and it's a location that it's needed to be at," said Kevin Greaux. "This is a super strong current here."

Greaux has lived in Boynton Beach for 12 years and said he's never seen any live saving devices in the inlet park.

There are currently 3 red posts at the Boynton Inlet:



One on the north side of the inlet, west of the bridge where the young boy drowned.

A second on the south side of the inlet.

A third at the end of the pier, where the inlet lets out into the open water.

The bright red posts have caught the attention of locals like Sydney Brown who was fishing under the bridge.

"This is the first time that we noticed them actually, we're really glad to see them out, great safety prevention," said Brown.

She remembers the tragedy of the drowning near where she was fishing.

"I feel at least something is trying to be done, something positive coming from it at least," said Brown.

"Have you ever thought about what you would do if you found yourself in a situation where you had to help somebody?" asked Lopez.

"Thankfully, now I'm able to throw a ring out. Before, I don't know what I would do," said Brown. "I feel at least something is trying to be done, something positive coming from it, at least."

WPTV dug into how the safety stands came to be.

The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department said it's a partnership with their aquatic division, along side Ocean Rescue and the Aden Perry Foundation.

The foundation was created after 17-year-old Aden Perry from Broward heroically died while trying to rescue another person who was drowning.

His parents started the Aden Perry Foundation and have donated nearly 400 life rings in the last two years.

The county hopes to continue to install the red safety life saver stands at other county inlets, lakes and large bodies of water.

"It's extremely important and to know that they're there and how to use them, as well," said Ashley Luna, who lives in Boynton Beach and was beachside commending how visible the posts are from a distance.

She said years ago, one of her brothers' friends drowned when they were traveling for a baseball tournament.

"It's obviously a tragedy to go through, and to try to prevent further tragedy is important," said Luna.

This weekend there is expected to be a higher risk of rip currents and county officials urge people to swim near a lifeguard when possible.

The posts are an effort to provide more safety, but officials say they are also working on deploying more publicly accessible AED machines throughout the county's park system as another layer of available safety tools.

This project will be made possible with donor support through the Parks Foundation of Palm Beach County.

