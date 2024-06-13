Watch Now
Intense search for 8-year-old boy who fell off pier into Boynton Inlet

Child fell into Intracoastal Waterway in 6900 block of North Ocean Boulevard, PBSO says
Multiple agencies on Thursday is searching for a boy who fell into the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach and is now missing. According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the child — whose exact age is unclear — was walking along the seawall in the 6900 block of North Ocean Boulevard when he fell into the water in the Boynton Inlet.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jun 13, 2024

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Multiple agencies on Thursday are searching for an 8-year-old boy who fell into the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach and is now missing.

According to U.S. Coast Guard, the child was fishing with his father in the 6900 block of North Ocean Boulevard just before 6 a.m. when he fell off the pier into the Boynton Inlet.

The boy's dad call authorities, who responded to the scene immediately.

The sheriff's office, along with the Coast Guard, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, and Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, are now searching for the child.

The sheriff's office said the current is strong, but the agencies have jet skis, divers, and helicopters involved in the search effort.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

