PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was hurt Thursday evening after a shooting near Boynton Beach, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road.

One man was struck by gunfire, investigators said.

Detectives were headed to the scene, which was described as "active and ongoing."

The sheriff's office did not release the condition of the victim.